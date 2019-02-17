Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee "Bob" Petersen. View Sign

Robert L. Petersen passed away on January 7th, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born on March 8th, 1928 in Chico, CA to Irma P. and Harry A. Petersen. He attended and graduated from Chico High School. Bob served briefly in the Navy from 1946 to 1947 before joining the Marine Corps and serving in the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. Bob married Shirley Corrine Jones in August of 1953 in Stockton, CA. Bob & Shirley had lived in Stockton, Marysville and Sacramento before moving into their home in Roseville (Granite Bay) in 1969. Bob & Shirley were married for almost 60 years until her death in February 2013. Bob retired from Pacific Telephone & Telegragh in 1982 after 34 years of service. He was a member of the Chico-Leland Stanford Masonic Lodge and Ben Ali Shriners. Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley and his sister, Helen. He is survived by his daughter, Cathi Lipscomb (Tim); step-daughter, Jeri Lapord (Bill); step-sons, Robert Jones (DIane) and William Jones. He is also survived by grandchildren Mike Jones (Marie); William Lapord; Robert Lapord (Princina); Tyler Jones (Beth) and Lisa Garcia (Jay);also 10 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. As per Bob's wishes there will be no memorial service.

