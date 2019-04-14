Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee Shipley. View Sign

Born March 11, 1937 in Phoenix, AZ. Bob passed away April 1, 2019 at the age of 82. He graduated from ASU and was a member of the ASO Fraternity. Bob started his career with the Foundation Sales Dept of Coca-Cola. During this time, he met and married Nancy Bellinger, the love of his life for 43 years. They were transferred to California in 1968 and another move brought them to Sacramento in 1972. In 1982, Bob resigned from Coca-Cola and began a new career as a realtor. He worked for Cook Realty as a realtor, instructor and manager at their school of real estate where he remained for 23 years. Bob also became an avid hiker and traveler. Bob is survived by his loving children son Scott Shipley (Jo) of Sacramento, daughter Susan O'Brien (John) of Rocklin, grandchildren Morgan Shipley, Sean, Katie and Adam O'brien, 3 great grandchildren and dear friend Gail Covey of Ohio. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Nancy (2005) and grandson Lance Foster Shipley (2019). In Lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Sacramento SPCA or the . A memorial is planned for Friday, April 26, anytime from 4:00-8:00pm at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home, 5401 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA, 916-451-7284

Born March 11, 1937 in Phoenix, AZ. Bob passed away April 1, 2019 at the age of 82. He graduated from ASU and was a member of the ASO Fraternity. Bob started his career with the Foundation Sales Dept of Coca-Cola. During this time, he met and married Nancy Bellinger, the love of his life for 43 years. They were transferred to California in 1968 and another move brought them to Sacramento in 1972. In 1982, Bob resigned from Coca-Cola and began a new career as a realtor. He worked for Cook Realty as a realtor, instructor and manager at their school of real estate where he remained for 23 years. Bob also became an avid hiker and traveler. Bob is survived by his loving children son Scott Shipley (Jo) of Sacramento, daughter Susan O'Brien (John) of Rocklin, grandchildren Morgan Shipley, Sean, Katie and Adam O'brien, 3 great grandchildren and dear friend Gail Covey of Ohio. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Nancy (2005) and grandson Lance Foster Shipley (2019). In Lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Sacramento SPCA or the . A memorial is planned for Friday, April 26, anytime from 4:00-8:00pm at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home, 5401 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA, 916-451-7284 Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 14, 2019

