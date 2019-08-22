Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Leo Lavelle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born May 28, 1926 in Sacramento, the only child of Leo Keating Lavelle and Edale Catherine O'Brien, Bob died peacefully in Sacramento on August 16, 2019. He graduated from McClatchy High School and served 18 months in the navy at the end of WWII. Bob then returned to Sacramento where he finished two years at Sacramento Junior College before receiving his BA at Cal Berkeley. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years Cornelie Gerdine Kwint and survived by one son, Robert Nicholas Lavelle, of Harrison, Arkansas. Bob worked as a social worker for Sacramento County, the last 12 years at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center as a jail social worker, before retiring in 1991. He spent his retirement years volunteering in a variety of social justice programs including the Loaves and Fishes Jail Visitation Program and the St. Francis Church Step and Breakfast Program as well as serving on the St. Francis Parish Council. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on August 24, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 26th and K Sts., Sacramento, at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the St. Francis Church Step and Breakfast Program, Wellspring Women's, or the .

