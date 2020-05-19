Born Sept 7, 1952, Robert Lewis Rigby received his wings on May 11, 2020. He is the loving father of two daughters, Josette (Ron), and Sheredria, and his granddaughter Kailan. He is survived by, Mei, his life partner of 30 years. He is an avid music lover, holding a vast collection of vinyl records. He is known for his intelligence, quick wit, smile and a gentle spirit. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



