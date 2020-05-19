Robert Lewis Rigby
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born Sept 7, 1952, Robert Lewis Rigby received his wings on May 11, 2020. He is the loving father of two daughters, Josette (Ron), and Sheredria, and his granddaughter Kailan. He is survived by, Mei, his life partner of 30 years. He is an avid music lover, holding a vast collection of vinyl records. He is known for his intelligence, quick wit, smile and a gentle spirit. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved