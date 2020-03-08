Robert Louis Minnich, born in Beech Grove Indiana, on December 19, 1944. Served 4 years in the Navy on the USS Yorktown. Served as a scout leader for 14 years while supporting his two sons to the rank of Eagle Scout. Worked in the Banking and Mortgage industry for 50 years. During retirement he enjoyed travel and spending time with his family. He passed away on February 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife Marilyn of 51 years, his two sons, two daughter-in-law's, and four grandchildren.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 8, 2020