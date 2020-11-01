Robert Lowery

April 8, 1938 - October 10, 2020

Phoenix, Arizona - On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Robert (Bob) Lowery, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away. Bob was born on April 8, 1938, in Bristow, OK, and worked at Aerojet Propulsion for thirty-five years. On February 13, 1960, Bob married Rheta Irvin and they had two daughters and one son. Bob enjoyed playing softball, golf and spending time with family. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, daughters Shannon, Synthia (Bill) Rhinehart, son, Michael (Deanna), 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, brothers, John (Claudia), and Tom (Terri) and many nieces and nephews.





