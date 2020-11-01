1/1
Robert Lowery
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lowery
April 8, 1938 - October 10, 2020
Phoenix, Arizona - On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Robert (Bob) Lowery, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away. Bob was born on April 8, 1938, in Bristow, OK, and worked at Aerojet Propulsion for thirty-five years. On February 13, 1960, Bob married Rheta Irvin and they had two daughters and one son. Bob enjoyed playing softball, golf and spending time with family. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, daughters Shannon, Synthia (Bill) Rhinehart, son, Michael (Deanna), 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, brothers, John (Claudia), and Tom (Terri) and many nieces and nephews.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved