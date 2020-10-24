1/1
Robert Lucas
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lucas
June 28, 1943 - August 13, 2020
Citrus Heights, California - At the age of 77, passed away from a 2 1/2 year battle with cancer, on 8/13/2020, at home.
Born 6/28/1943 at St Ann's hospital in Columbus Ohio. Son of Rachel and Walter Lucas
He owned and ran Lucas Vending Repair until retirement. Prior to that he made a career in the military and served his country for 27 years in the Air Force.
He loved his family, classic cars, fishing, traveling, and telling stories. He had faith in people and would help anyone he could. He would give you the shirt off his back.
Surviving are his children;
Pamela Yontz(Donald) of Columbus, OH
Theresa Lucas of Grand Junction, CO
Michelle Lucas of Citrus Heights, CA
Robin Armstrong(Brad) of Pataskala, OH
Tim Smith(Kathy) of North Highlands, CA-whom Bob referred to as the son he never had,
Sister Delores Ferguson of Citrus Heights, CA, 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, wife Bonnie, sister Ila Baum, mother-in-law Fay Weaver and son-in-law David Umpstead
During the final days of his life he was asking if anyone had seen his wife. He loved and missed her so much. How ironic or incredibly romantic that he passed away on their 43rd wedding anniversary.
Funeral services will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lind Brothers Mortuary
4221 Manzanita Avenue
Carmichael, CA 95608
(916) 482-8080
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved