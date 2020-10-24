Robert Lucas

June 28, 1943 - August 13, 2020

Citrus Heights, California - At the age of 77, passed away from a 2 1/2 year battle with cancer, on 8/13/2020, at home.

Born 6/28/1943 at St Ann's hospital in Columbus Ohio. Son of Rachel and Walter Lucas

He owned and ran Lucas Vending Repair until retirement. Prior to that he made a career in the military and served his country for 27 years in the Air Force.

He loved his family, classic cars, fishing, traveling, and telling stories. He had faith in people and would help anyone he could. He would give you the shirt off his back.

Surviving are his children;

Pamela Yontz(Donald) of Columbus, OH

Theresa Lucas of Grand Junction, CO

Michelle Lucas of Citrus Heights, CA

Robin Armstrong(Brad) of Pataskala, OH

Tim Smith(Kathy) of North Highlands, CA-whom Bob referred to as the son he never had,

Sister Delores Ferguson of Citrus Heights, CA, 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife Bonnie, sister Ila Baum, mother-in-law Fay Weaver and son-in-law David Umpstead

During the final days of his life he was asking if anyone had seen his wife. He loved and missed her so much. How ironic or incredibly romantic that he passed away on their 43rd wedding anniversary.

Funeral services will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery





