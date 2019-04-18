Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lynn Casebolt. View Sign

Robert Lynn Casebolt passed away April 12, 2019. Born in Kentucky September 01, 1954. Bob his parents Emma Jean and Dorsey (Casey) Casebolt and three Brothers James, Ronnie and Jeff lived in Germany three separate times while Dorsey served in the military. Sister Emma Dorsette Casebolt was born there along with youngest brother Jeff. The family moved many times as "Army Brats". Finally settling in Sacramento in 1970. Bob worked as equipment and auto mechanic for 25 years at SMUD and earned an AA degree with honors in Automotive Technology from Consumnes River College in 2002. Bob enjoyed playing golf with his brother Jim and attending car shows and Autorama. Bob is survived by his wife of 32 years Paula Gaye Casebolt and sister Emma Dorsette Casebolt. Nephews Michael P. Alley and Cody M. Glisan. Nieces Katherine D Smith, Lyn M Fullagar and Taylor D Barrett. Brother-in-law Robert G Alley and sister-in-law Marsena Alley. Funeral service will be Saturday April 20th 2019. Viewing at 1:00pm and service at 2:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park 9189 E Stockton Blvd Elk Grove, CA 95624

