Robert M. Kloss, 81, of Custer, SD passed away on August 4, 2020, at Monument Health Hospice House in Rapid City, SD. Robert was born on November 20, 1938, in Erie, PA to Marsh and Anna E. (Sowa) Kloss. Bob worked hard all his life being a friend. He was first a musician, served in the Airforce Military Band; then became Professor of Political Sociology, helping /mentoring people, students, and graduate students. Robert is survived by his wife, Elaine Whittlesy of Custer; one four legged poodle, Mari; two special young people who appeared at age 17; brothers, Anthony Kloss of Erie, PA; Joseph Kloss of Erie, PA; John Kloss of Salam, OR; sister, Elizabeth Shelatz of Sacramento, CA; Marcia Stuczynski of Akron, OH; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by sister Patricia Bescemi of Erie, PA.. At the families request no services will be held at this time. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store