Born April 14, 1932 in Hazlehurst, Georgia, Mervyn went to be with the Lord on August 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Peggy, parents Carlton and Christine Reagin; brothers, Daniel Reagin, Wayne Reagin, and Carlyn Reagin; sisters, Gerrell Wheeler, and Janice Varnadoe; grandson David, and grandson-in-law Steve. Survived by his sister, Ella Vee Braswell; children: Carla (Robert) Ousby, Christy (Don) Jamison and Susan Reagin, Robert Reagin Jr. and Keith (Linda) Reagin; grandchildren: Kimberly (Tim), Robyn, Melanie, Bryan(Marisa), Daniel, Elizabeth (Matthew), Richard, Michelle, Nathan, Breann, Matthew & Christopher; great grandchildren: Eric, Ryan, Smantha, Rachel, Tyler Makenzie, Michael, Elijah, Logan, Sadie, Everett, Brody,& Savannah. Mervyn graduated from Hazlehurst High in 1949 after 11 th grade, as they did not have a 12 th grade at the time. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Religious Education from Mercer University in Macon, GA in 1953 with a minor in Music and Drama. Mervyn married his adored wife Peggy Collins, on September 7, 1952, after meeting her at Second Baptist Church in Macon, GA. They were married for 57 years, until her passing on November 15, 2009. Mervyn began working as a civilian employee with the US Army at Fort Benning, GA in 1955 and transferred to Brookley AFB in Mobile, AL in 1957. His final transfer was to McClellan AFB in 1965, where he worked until his retirement in 1993. Mervyn loved serving the Lord as a Minister of Music for many years. He began leading music at the age of 16 at Hazlehurst Baptist Church. He also served at Calvary Baptist Church, Macon, GA; Edgewood Baptist Church, Columbus, GA; Manor Baptist Church, Mobile, AL; and continued serving until his retirement from Fourteenth Ave Baptist Church in 1997. Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, 1pm; 14 th Ave Baptist Church, 6240 14th Ave, Sacramento, CA 95820. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the or 14 th Ave Baptist Church.

