Robert Michael D'Ambrose

December 24, 1938 - November 29, 2020

Daytona Beach, Florida - Robert grew up in Florida, graduated from Seabreeze High School in 1957, served in the U.S. Army and graduated from the U of FL in 1966. After graduation he went to San Francisco where Robert met Jerrold, his loving partner for 26 years. Robert is survived by Desja, her son Zayden, Sidney and Kyish Smalling, nieces, nephews and cousins in California.





