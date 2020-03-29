Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Michael Matranga. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Michael Matranga passed away March 15, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born in Sacramento on March 13, 1940. He was preceded in death by his parents Vince and Rose Matranga, his wife Carolyn Matranga, brother Sam Matranga, and sister Laura Asay. Bob is survived by his wife Barbara Matranga, children Susan Matranga-Buck (George) and Sheryl Matranga (Rick), granddaughter Taylor and siblings Vince Matranga (Mary), Anita Jones, Ron Matranga (Eddie), Rosemary Hunter and Linda Tyler. Bob worked for the Sacramento City Police Department for 28 years. He was also an instructor for the Los Rios Community College District for 35 years. During his years at the police department and Los Rios, he instructed hundreds of students in a variety of law enforcement courses. Bob greatly enjoyed his retirement. He and Barbara traveled to Europe several times a year and made friends wherever they went. He visited Sicily many times where he met and stayed in touch with relatives. He and Barbara became avid bird watchers, and while traveling met other birders who remained close friends for years. He loved to garden, play bocce ball, and watch the San Francisco Giants and 49ers. Bob was an active member of the Sons of Italy. He was a Sexton at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He will be missed by family, friends, and people he met in his travels. Due to precautions related to COVID-19, the family plans to celebrate his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to a .

Robert Michael Matranga passed away March 15, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born in Sacramento on March 13, 1940. He was preceded in death by his parents Vince and Rose Matranga, his wife Carolyn Matranga, brother Sam Matranga, and sister Laura Asay. Bob is survived by his wife Barbara Matranga, children Susan Matranga-Buck (George) and Sheryl Matranga (Rick), granddaughter Taylor and siblings Vince Matranga (Mary), Anita Jones, Ron Matranga (Eddie), Rosemary Hunter and Linda Tyler. Bob worked for the Sacramento City Police Department for 28 years. He was also an instructor for the Los Rios Community College District for 35 years. During his years at the police department and Los Rios, he instructed hundreds of students in a variety of law enforcement courses. Bob greatly enjoyed his retirement. He and Barbara traveled to Europe several times a year and made friends wherever they went. He visited Sicily many times where he met and stayed in touch with relatives. He and Barbara became avid bird watchers, and while traveling met other birders who remained close friends for years. He loved to garden, play bocce ball, and watch the San Francisco Giants and 49ers. Bob was an active member of the Sons of Italy. He was a Sexton at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He will be missed by family, friends, and people he met in his travels. Due to precautions related to COVID-19, the family plans to celebrate his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to a . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations