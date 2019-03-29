Robert Michael "Mike" Rome, Jr. was born February 22, 1962 and passed away February 9, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 followed by a Celebration of Life. For more information please visit the memorial website at www.forevermissed.com/mikerome and the obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/sacramento-ca/robert-rome-8160823.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 29, 2019