Robert Michael Rome Jr.

Robert Michael "Mike" Rome, Jr. was born February 22, 1962 and passed away February 9, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 followed by a Celebration of Life. For more information please visit the memorial website at www.forevermissed.com/mikerome and the obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/sacramento-ca/robert-rome-8160823.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 29, 2019
