Passed away in Sacramento, CA on September 29, 2019. Born and raised in Norristown, PA; he was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Mary and brother, Harold. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda, his daughter, Joyce, granddaughter, Kimberly and a host of family and friends. Robert signed with the Boston Red Sox Organization to begin a career in professional baseball. He later played with the New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers, and Nippon-Ham Fighters in Tokyo, Japan where he held a home run title. Robert later worked for the Department of Corrections for 16 years before he retired to enjoy participating in celebrity golf tournaments, golfing with friends, helping with baseball clinics, while keeping his eye on today's sporting events. He also enjoyed trips to the casinos. He will be missed! Rest in Peace, Bobby!
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 27, 2019