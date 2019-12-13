Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Mitchell Holliman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Mitchell "Bob" Holliman, 83, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019 at Mercy Folsom Hospital with his wife at his side. Born December 26, 1935 in Montgomery, Alabama, he attended El Segundo High School in the L.A. area. Bob remembered, "The LA International Airport was nothing but bean fields and I rode horses where the runways are today." He enlisted in the US Navy in 1955 in the Medical Corps as a surgical X-ray technician and was assigned to the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, California. Bob later worked for the Borden Company, Coca-Cola Foods Dunkin Hines Coffee Division, and attended college in pre-law and marketing. In 1970, Bob joined Danola/Plumrose and became their Western Regional Sales Manager. He was active in the So. California Deli Council. Bob loved camping, watching football (GO-BAMA), compound-bow archery, fishing, RV-ing, and golf. He and wife Sallie traveled extensively in Europe and the Caribbean. Bob considered his family to be his biggest accomplishment. He married Sallie Madigan Pellizza in 1982, and they lived in Seal Beach, CA. They moved to Cameron Park, CA in 1989. Previously (1955), Bob had been married to the late Joyce Lehigh (Los Angeles, CA). Bob was preceded in death by his parents William G. and Lily Cobb Holliman, brother William G. Holliman, Jr (Sacramento) and sister Joyce McBride (Solvang, CA). He is survived by: his wife Sallie M. Holliman; sons- Jeffrey M.(Linda) Holliman, Gary L.(Dawn) Holliman, and Matthew M. Holliman; sisters- Gloria (Ron) Place and Mary Ann Nunez; grandchildren - Ashley (Sean) Kurth and Robert M. (Britteni) Holliman, II; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Bob considered his family and friends as Treasures, holding many dear to his heart. Funeral Services will be held at Holy Trinity Parish Church, 3111 Tierra de Dios Drive, El Dorado Hills on Monday, Dec 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Family Celebration to follow at Green Valley Mortuary, corner of Green Valley and Bass Lake Roads. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: "UC Davis Foundation" with memo /designation for - UC Davis Cardiovascular Medicine Clinical Research, Interventional Cardiology. In Memory of Robert M. Holliman. 4900 Broadway, Suite 1830. Sacramento, CA 95820.

