Robert Murphy

December 26, 1935 - October 4, 2020

Sacramento, California - Bob was the only child of Myles and Cathleen Murphy. He is survived by sons Brendan P. Murphy and Michael C. Murphy, grandchildren Catherine (Sanchez), Nicholas, Matthew, Mary, Magdalene, Clare, Joseph, Andrew and Peter, and two great-grandchildren. He died a few hours after his beloved former wife, Suzette Murphy. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son Robert Joseph Murphy.

Bob graduated from the University of San Francisco before being drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served as a medic at Walter Reed Medical Center. Following his Army service, Bob spent 33 years as a staff attorney with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. A lifelong football fan, he was devoted to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

A Rosary and a Requiem Mass will be held at Presentation Catholic Church, 4123 Robertson Ave, Sacramento, CA, on Friday, October 9, at 12:00 p.m. Bob will be interred with military honors at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.

Requiescat in pace, and GO IRISH!





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store