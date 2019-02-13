Born November 25, 1921 in Rankin, Pennsylvania and passed away on January 29, 2019 in Sacramento, California. While stationed in Munich, Germany after WW2, he met and married his love, Jackie, in 1949. They were married for 55 years. Robert is survived by his Son Rob and his wife Karla, his daughter, his Grandson Bob Blazina, great Grandson Edward Cooper Blazina, Sister Sally Chernick and many family and friends. He was predeceased by his wife Jackie in 2004. Robert served 34 years in the Air Force and loved to fly and travel. He loved his dog Sake and especially enjoyed driving his son and grandson all over California. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 10:30am at St. Ignatius Parish; 3235 Arden Way, Sacramento with a Graveside and Military Honors following at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery; 6700 21st Avenue, Sacramento. Afterwards, all are invited for the reception at Lombard Funeral Home; 1550 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento. In lieu of flowers remembrances in Robert's name may be sent to the Gary Sinise Foundation at PO Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 13, 2019