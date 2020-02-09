Robert Swindler, 80, of Elk Grove, was born in Medford, Oregon on August 22,1939 and passed in Sacramento on January 18,2020. He was predeceased by his parents Mildred and Nolan, his sister Lexie, and niece Joyce. Survived by his beloved soul mate Carolyn. Survived by children Dana and Dan, step-children Kevin (Susan), Darren (Katie), Lisa (Mike), Karen (Russell) and Brian (Lulu). Also survived by 16 loved grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and niece Michelle. Bob graduated from Enterprise High in Redding, then earned an AA degree in Criminal Justice from Shasta College. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. for 6 years. Bob then went to work as a deputy sheriff for Shasta Co. Bob obtained a BS degree in Administrative Justice. He joined the California Highway Patrol in 1967 and retired after 23 years as a peace officer. After retirement Bob wore many hats. He was a real estate salesman, teamster and finally a camp host at his favorite campground, Gerle Creek. Bob participated in many sports and horse events. Bob was a member of Elk Grove Masonic Lodge #173 and was so proud to have received his 50 year pin. A Celebration of Life for Bob will be held Saturday, February 15,2020 at 1 p.m. at the Elk Grove Masonic Center on Waterman Road in Elk Grove.

