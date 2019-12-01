Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Patrick "Bob" Ahern. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Sacramento, CA. Graduated from Regis Jesuit HS and University of Denver School of Business in CO. Served in the US Navy 1952-1954 in Norfolk, VA. Moved to San Francisco where he met the love of his life, Dottie. Married August 6, 1955. Four children were born in SF - Bob Jr., Timm, Chris a nd Jennifer. Moved to Citrus Heights in 1963 where Joanna and Julie were born. Changed careers from Retail at Hale Brothers and became a successful Real Estate Broker for 50 years. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Dottie. Wonderful father to children, Bob Ahern (Linda), Timm Ahern (Cindy), Chris Ahern (Mary), Jennifer Funk (Tim), Joanna Porter (John) and Julie Macke (Mike). He leaves behind 15 loving grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the age of 88. Greatly missed by his many friends and family. Services will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Mel's Catholic Church, 4745 Pennsylvania Ave., Fair Oaks, CA 95628. Rosary at 10:00 AM followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30. Reception to follow in the St. Mel's Parish Center. Remembrances may be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Online condolences can be made at

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 1, 2019

