Robert (Bob) Reeves passed away of natural causes on May 12, 2020, just 15 days shy of his 99th birthday. Bob lived a life full of love for his family, his friends, the ocean, and farmland. A California native, he spent part of his childhood in Inverness, at the inn owned by his grandparents, James and Mary Reeves. His parents, Elbert and Iola Pennoyer Reeves, took part in the family operation, along with running the Inverness (auto) Stage to transport guests. Bob also enjoyed his years living in San Francisco, especially walking across the Golden Gate Bridge when it opened on his 16th birthday. Bob followed in his father's career by becoming a tugboat captain and working for River Lines on the Sacramento River. After his marriage to the former Doris Holmes of Clarksburg, Bob joined the Holmes farming operation in that town, where the couple raised their three children: Sharon, Lorell, and Randy. Bob was active in the Clarksburg Community Church and served as school board president for the local school district. He and Doris participated in Mixmaster plays, monthly bridge club gatherings, work parties at the church, and many more community activities before moving to Tracy, where Bob farmed for the Holly Sugar Corporation. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife Doris and children Sharon and Randy. In later years Bob, together with his loving companion Ilda Corron, enjoyed many hours of gatherings with extended family, including seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. The family is grateful for the compassionate attention Bob received at Gloria's Country Care in Woodland and for the assistance provided by Yolo Hospice. A memorial service will be held at Clarksburg Community Church on a future date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Clarksburg Community Church, P.O. Box 36, Clarksburg, CA 95612.



