Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert R. Calbo. View Sign

Of Elk Grove CA, was born February 6, 1937, in Berkeley, California to Frances and Ralph Calbo. He passed away February 8, 2019, at the age of 82 after a severe stroke. Bob leaves behind his three daughters, Terri Gury (Larry), Toni Schulz (Ralf) and Tammi Whitted (David), nine grandchildren, Nick, Shani, Justin, Jeremy, Jeffrey, Jenna, Jordan, Travis, and Austin, 11 great grandchildren and honorary niece, Shirley Cardella (Fil), Philip and Christopher. Bob and his wife, Marlene were high school sweethearts and married for 56 years until Marlene passed away on 1-21-12. Bob was a Sacramento firefighter for 27 years and had been happily retired for 28 years. He was a long time member of the Sacramento Firefighters Relief Association. He was an avid fisherman and a master at fly tying. Bob enjoyed his many years vacationing at Dillon Beach, cross country RV trips with Marlene and in more recent years traveling the world with his devoted companion, Mary Weatherill. Bob has been an active member of SIR (Sons in Retirement) and was active in the Club Espanol for many years to celebrate his proud Spanish heritage. He also was an Elk and a member of Optimists International. Bob will be remembered as larger than life, with a ready laugh and an easy smile. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to any and all. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 1, at 1:00 PM, at Faith Presbyterian Church, Link Hall, 625 Florin Rd., Sacramento, CA 95831. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Behcets Disease Association,

Of Elk Grove CA, was born February 6, 1937, in Berkeley, California to Frances and Ralph Calbo. He passed away February 8, 2019, at the age of 82 after a severe stroke. Bob leaves behind his three daughters, Terri Gury (Larry), Toni Schulz (Ralf) and Tammi Whitted (David), nine grandchildren, Nick, Shani, Justin, Jeremy, Jeffrey, Jenna, Jordan, Travis, and Austin, 11 great grandchildren and honorary niece, Shirley Cardella (Fil), Philip and Christopher. Bob and his wife, Marlene were high school sweethearts and married for 56 years until Marlene passed away on 1-21-12. Bob was a Sacramento firefighter for 27 years and had been happily retired for 28 years. He was a long time member of the Sacramento Firefighters Relief Association. He was an avid fisherman and a master at fly tying. Bob enjoyed his many years vacationing at Dillon Beach, cross country RV trips with Marlene and in more recent years traveling the world with his devoted companion, Mary Weatherill. Bob has been an active member of SIR (Sons in Retirement) and was active in the Club Espanol for many years to celebrate his proud Spanish heritage. He also was an Elk and a member of Optimists International. Bob will be remembered as larger than life, with a ready laugh and an easy smile. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to any and all. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 1, at 1:00 PM, at Faith Presbyterian Church, Link Hall, 625 Florin Rd., Sacramento, CA 95831. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Behcets Disease Association, www.behcets.com Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close