Robert R. Ring of Sacramento passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was born in Sacramento on February 9, 1935. He graduated from Elk Grove High School class of 1954. He is survived by his daughter, Sharon (Charlie) Donohue of Elk Grove, brother Jim Ring of Wilton, CA and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn, daughter Peggy, and nine brothers and sisters. He was "Papa" to grandchildren Kevin, Kaylyn, Karly, Brian, Ronnie, Brandon, Jennifer, several great grandchildren and special friend Helen. Bob was a native of Sacramento living most of his life in the Florin area. He was a volunteer in the Florin Fire Department. He was a charter and life-time member of Elk Grove Elks Lodge #2577. Bob was active in the Ramblin' Elks, Western Bus Nuts and Norcal Elks. Owner of Ring's Christmas Trees for 40 years, along with operating a U-Haul business. And, current owner of RV Storage/Stor-4-Less for 30 years. He was a member of the Florin Historical Society. Friends are welcome to attend the funeral service on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 at Herberger Funeral Chapel, 9101 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove, CA. Internment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Reception to follow at Elk Grove Elks Lodge at 9240 Survey Road, Elk Grove, CA. Contributions may be sent to Elk Grove Elks Lodge/Parking Lot Fund.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 21, 2019

