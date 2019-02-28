Robert Randall Ancker

Passed 02/10/2019 from a courageous fight with cancer. Born to Robert and Mary Ancker 02/13/1954 in Los Angeles. Predeceased by infant brother Kenneth. He will be missed by step-mother Jude, sisters Pam, Carrie , brother Jeff, wife Linda extended family members and friends. He had many trades but took much pride as a painting contractor. His unfiltered sense of humor and wit along with his passion for NASCAR and dog Duce, will be missed.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 28, 2019
