Dentist Dr. Robert Randall "Randy" Yee, born August 1, 1946, passed away on December 21, 2019. A Sacramento native, he attended C.K. McClatchy High School where he excelled in both academics and sports. In high school, he was awarded first place in the Optimist International Oratorical Contest, selected to the prestigious American Legion California Boys State and graduated as Senior Class President in 1964. He then attended college at the University of the Pacific in Stockton and later graduated from the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry in 1972. He also attended summer school at the University of Hawaii in Honolulu where he learned to surf and play the ukulele. In 1970, he met Elaine Wong, a Southern belle he had the pleasure to escort to the Sacramento Camellia Festival Ball, and whom he married after a whirlwind romance. The newlyweds lived in San Francisco during Randy's dental school training before moving to Land Park in Sacramento where they raised three children who all entered the medical profession. An avid sportsman, Randy enjoyed fishing and skiing in Lake Tahoe. He also played golf and was a member of the Sacramento Chinese Golf Club. A dedicated family man, he delighted in coaching his children's recreational sports teams and in playing Santa at the family Christmas party. He especially loved taking his wife and children on memorable trips across the continental United States and Hawaii. Following his father's footsteps, he practiced dentistry for over 25 years and was a Fellow of the International College of Dentists. He was active in the community and was a member of the Sacramento Pioneer Association and served as President of the Sacramento Capitol Lions Club. Proud of his Chinese-American heritage, he learned Cantonese and served on the Board of Directors for the Sacramento Yee Family Association and Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Association. He also attended Chinese United Methodist Church. Randy is survived by his wife Elaine Yee; their children, Thomas Yee, David Yee and Candice Yee Chen; and their spouses Caroline Yee, Kathy Yee and Andrew Chen; and his eight grandchildren Ingrid, Petra, Sarah, Samantha, Henry Yee and Christopher, Matthew and Joseph Chen. A funeral service was held at East Lawn Memorial Park on December 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests charitable donations to the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry Foundation.

