Sacramento, California - Robert (Greybull) Roberts, passed Oct. 26, 2020. Brother of Delano William Freedle, Laura Sanchez (Pedro) & Terrance Roberts. Beloved uncle to numerous nieces & nephews. Preceded by his siblings, Deanne Roberts & Lance Freedle. Friends are invited to attend a "celebration of life" service on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sacramento.





