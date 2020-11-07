Robert D. Rohr

August 26, 1938 - October 11, 2020

Galt, California - In Loving Memory

On Sunday, October 11, 2020 Robert Dale Rohr was laid to rest at the age of 82. He was born on August 26, 1938 in North Platte, Nebraska to Robert Otto Rohr and Mabel Lillian (Simpson) Rohr. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1956-1961. He studied at Sacramento City College and was employed as a machinist for 33 years. He worked at Libby's, Canandaigua Wine Co. and Del Monte. Robert enjoyed shooting guns, metal detecting, and fishing. He had a passion for politics and a love for wildlife. He was very charitable to the causes he believed in. Robert was preceded in death by his father and his mother. He is survived by his 3 children, Liesha, Michelle and Kevin, his brother Richard, his grandchildren Briana, Kelci, Bailey and Wiley and two nephews, Mark & Mike. Services will be held on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, 6100 Stockton Blvd. at 10am.





