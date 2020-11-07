1/1
Robert Rohr
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D. Rohr
August 26, 1938 - October 11, 2020
Galt, California - In Loving Memory
On Sunday, October 11, 2020 Robert Dale Rohr was laid to rest at the age of 82. He was born on August 26, 1938 in North Platte, Nebraska to Robert Otto Rohr and Mabel Lillian (Simpson) Rohr. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1956-1961. He studied at Sacramento City College and was employed as a machinist for 33 years. He worked at Libby's, Canandaigua Wine Co. and Del Monte. Robert enjoyed shooting guns, metal detecting, and fishing. He had a passion for politics and a love for wildlife. He was very charitable to the causes he believed in. Robert was preceded in death by his father and his mother. He is survived by his 3 children, Liesha, Michelle and Kevin, his brother Richard, his grandchildren Briana, Kelci, Bailey and Wiley and two nephews, Mark & Mike. Services will be held on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, 6100 Stockton Blvd. at 10am.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
10:00 AM
Sacramento Memorial Lawn - Sacramento
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sacramento Memorial Lawn - Sacramento
6100 Stockton Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95824
(916) 421-1171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 4, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved