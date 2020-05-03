Long time Sacramento resident, Robert (Bob) Lane Salamone, age 87, passed away at his home on April 6th, 2020, after a long struggle with health. Bob was born July 19th, 1932, in San Jose, CA, to Joseph and Anna Salamone. He attended Holy Angels and Christian Brothers, but graduated from Sacramento High School. Attended Sacramento City College, before becoming active duty for the Navy and fighting in the Korean War. Upon returning from the war, Bob started his own accounting firm and got married and started a family. Bob preceded his wife Carolynn of 58 years and son Robert, as well as nephews and nieces. Those who knew Bob, will remember his big smile as well as a fabulous sense of humor. During his life, Bob was an active participant in the community, being president of the Sacramento Trade Club and a member of Saints and Sinners. Bobs real passion was fishing, and was fortunate to fish all over, including catching a 119 pound sail fish that hangs in his office. In his later years, Bob and Carolynn were able to retreat to their Oregon home for much needed R & R. A memorial mass and a celebration of life are pending due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Pets for Vets, Inc, P> O> Box 10860, Wilmington, NC 28404



