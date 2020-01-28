Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Sanchez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Sanchez was born on May 25, 1953 in Firebaugh, CA in California's Central Valley west of Fresno to Celso and Ana Maria Sanchez. He died on January 21, 2020 in Roseville after a more than 9 year battle with kidney cancer. Robert was the second of five boys. Robert was a rambunctious young boy and got into quite a bit of mischief on the ranch where his family lived. In high school, he was a wrestler and loved the marching band where he played sousaphone and was drum major. Robert has 3 wonderful children from his first marriage: Dave (wife Sara, 2 sons), Steven (wife Jessica), Sabrina (husband Ed, 1 daughter and 1 son). Robert met his current wife, Beth, on a white water rafting trip. Robert and Beth were married almost 29 years, and have 2 loving children - Christopher and Rachel. Robert worked in the electronics industry for 35 years, starting out as an assembly line worker at Hewlett Packard and concluded his career as a Solutions Architect for sales. After retirement, Robert devoted himself to volunteering in the Roseville community, especially the neighborhood association, and in being a grandpa. He was thrilled to be recognized with a commendation by the Roseville City Council in 2019 for his contributions to the city. Robert loved his family and friends, his community, skiing, storytelling and bad puns. He will be lovingly remembered. Robert is survived by his brothers Carlos (Sabra), Celso, Rogelio (Alicia) and Felipe as well as his wife, 5 children and 4 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Robert on Friday, January 31 at 10:30am at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 6365 Douglas Blvd, Granite Bay.

Robert Sanchez was born on May 25, 1953 in Firebaugh, CA in California's Central Valley west of Fresno to Celso and Ana Maria Sanchez. He died on January 21, 2020 in Roseville after a more than 9 year battle with kidney cancer. Robert was the second of five boys. Robert was a rambunctious young boy and got into quite a bit of mischief on the ranch where his family lived. In high school, he was a wrestler and loved the marching band where he played sousaphone and was drum major. Robert has 3 wonderful children from his first marriage: Dave (wife Sara, 2 sons), Steven (wife Jessica), Sabrina (husband Ed, 1 daughter and 1 son). Robert met his current wife, Beth, on a white water rafting trip. Robert and Beth were married almost 29 years, and have 2 loving children - Christopher and Rachel. Robert worked in the electronics industry for 35 years, starting out as an assembly line worker at Hewlett Packard and concluded his career as a Solutions Architect for sales. After retirement, Robert devoted himself to volunteering in the Roseville community, especially the neighborhood association, and in being a grandpa. He was thrilled to be recognized with a commendation by the Roseville City Council in 2019 for his contributions to the city. Robert loved his family and friends, his community, skiing, storytelling and bad puns. He will be lovingly remembered. Robert is survived by his brothers Carlos (Sabra), Celso, Rogelio (Alicia) and Felipe as well as his wife, 5 children and 4 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Robert on Friday, January 31 at 10:30am at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 6365 Douglas Blvd, Granite Bay. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close