Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Saul Vasquez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beloved husband of 69 years to Rosina Vasquez. Hewas preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Consuelo Vasquez, brothers Daniel, Hector, Mario, Moses, Armando, and Solomon.He issurvived by his sisters Consuelo ("Connie") Alonzo and Hope ("Espie") Buelna. Orphaned at an early age, Robert always wanted a family of his own. In1948, Robert met the love of his lifeRosina,while the two were working in Sacramento, at Casa Grande Grocery Store. Robert will bemissed dearly by his nine children: Joseph, Robert, David, Steven, Mark, Julie, Armand, Lisa and Daniel, 27 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. "Bob" retired from McClellan Air Force Base after 37 years of civil service. He enjoyed taking his kids tothe park, camping at DillionsBeach and golfing. In his later years, he loved playing cards, dominos, checkers and chess withallhis grandkids. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25 th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 615 Vine Ave., Roseville, CA 95678. Celebration of Life immediately following the mass at St. Rose Parish Hall.

Beloved husband of 69 years to Rosina Vasquez. Hewas preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Consuelo Vasquez, brothers Daniel, Hector, Mario, Moses, Armando, and Solomon.He issurvived by his sisters Consuelo ("Connie") Alonzo and Hope ("Espie") Buelna. Orphaned at an early age, Robert always wanted a family of his own. In1948, Robert met the love of his lifeRosina,while the two were working in Sacramento, at Casa Grande Grocery Store. Robert will bemissed dearly by his nine children: Joseph, Robert, David, Steven, Mark, Julie, Armand, Lisa and Daniel, 27 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. "Bob" retired from McClellan Air Force Base after 37 years of civil service. He enjoyed taking his kids tothe park, camping at DillionsBeach and golfing. In his later years, he loved playing cards, dominos, checkers and chess withallhis grandkids. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25 th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 615 Vine Ave., Roseville, CA 95678. Celebration of Life immediately following the mass at St. Rose Parish Hall. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close