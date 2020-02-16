Robert (Bob) Leroy Scott passed away on February 6, 2020 at Kaiser Hospital in Roseville, CA at the age of 82. He is survived by his children: Jefferson Johnson and Corinna Isaac (Dan Somers); grandchildren Zachary Johnson, Michael Isaac, Ashley Johnson, Jefferson Johnson, Jr.; great-grandchildren: Isabella Isaac and Brantley Isaac. Bob is preceded in death by his wife and best friend Whynama June McKaughan; his parents Leona and Edward Scott and his sister Valerie of Sacramento California. Bob was born on August 24th, 1937 in Shawnee, Oklahoma, on the family kitchen table. He graduated from Grant High School in 1955. He married Whynama in Sacramento, CA, on September 2nd, 1961. Bob worked for the State of California, retiring from the Dept of Inheritance Tax in 1997. He spent his retirement years with his family in Shingle Springs and traveled with Whynama and their friends regularly. A service is scheduled for Wednesday, February 19th, at 12:00 pm at Green Valley Mortuary & Cemetery, 3004 Alexandrite Drive, Rescue, CA. Viewing beings at 10:00 am. All are welcome to attend a celebration of Bob's life following the service.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 16, 2020