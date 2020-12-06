Robert Scott Peck MD
September 15, 1946 - September 30, 2020
Sacramento, California - Robert "Scott" Peck left us too soon on September 30, 2020, after losing his battle with lymphoma. He leaves behind his wife Marty Whitlow Peck, stepdaughter Marisa Carling-Smith, extended Vander Plaats family Debbie, Gene, Danny, Michelle, Beth and Erik, and Viv and Paul Whitlow. He was predeceased by stepdaughter Megan Carling-Smith.
Scott was born September 15, 1946 in Chicago. Being the son of a career Air Force officer, he moved frequently throughout his childhood, including a time in Sacramento, and the sense of adventure and love of travel never left him. He was a graduate of Purdue University '68 and the Indiana University School of Medicine '72, and he then completed his Internship and Pediatric Residency with Akron Children's Hospital. For the next two years he served as a base physician in Pediatrics at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson. Scott returned to Sacramento in 1977 accepting a position with Kaiser Permanente where he cared for children for 31 years establishing a reputation for his breadth of medical knowledge, his keen wit, and his personal friendships. Scott's career as a Kaiser pediatrician included years in the NICU, the rigors of a pediatric GI Clinic at Kaiser Roseville, and the challenges of being a hospital-based physician. In retirement, he continued to attend UC Davis Pediatric Grand Rounds to maintain both friendships and medical expertise. Friends and colleagues remember Scott as a "unique and special person" and as having touched many lives in "positive and meaningful ways" and as a "wonderful individual, friend and physician".
Scott's interests extended well beyond his medical career. An ardent traveler, historian, and photographer, he created many books documenting his worldwide travels. An avid reader and cinephile, Scott was known for his knowledge of medicine, history and movie trivia, and held a deep appreciation for old classic movies, automobiles, classical music and jazz, and for the beauty of historical places, both natural and manmade. In retirement he continued to have weekly bike rides with a few friends and enjoyed walks along the American River. And anyone who knew Scott well knew of his expertise in the kitchen where he was a master chef, passionately researching ingredients and recipes. Scott was a creative cook and an appreciative diner, a skier, hiker, and avid bicyclist, a talented photographer and adventurous traveler. But most of all, he was a wonderful husband, human, and friend.
Scott and Marty had a loving, close, and compatible relationship that included a shared love of good food, family, friends, pets, and travel. Marisa attributes her culinary skills to Scott, and appreciated what Scott brought to the family with his love of cooking and all things related to creative and delicious food. As many family members have said, "he upped the bar" when it came to family food gatherings and events. Scott and Marty's travels always included culinary food tours and visits to much-researched restaurants in the area. We all hope there is a well-stocked, well-appointed kitchen in the afterlife.
Services for Scott will not be held due to COVID concerns. He is dearly missed and lovingly remembered by family, friends, colleagues, and former patients. Donations in Scott's memory may be made to the American River Parkway Foundation (arpf.org
) and the National Parks Foundation (nationalparks.org
).