Robert Sig Roe, 77, loving father, husband, and grandfather, passed away November 10, 2019 at his home in Orangevale, CA. Bob was born in Grafton, ND, on June 6, 1942 to Sigvald O. and Loretta Veronica Roe. He is survived by wife, Jeanette, four sons, David, Michael, Kelly, and Kyle, step-children, Tina, JD, and Chelsea, and three grandchildren. Visitation services for family and friends will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4-7:00 pm at Cochrane & Wagemann, 103 Lincoln St, Roseville, CA 95678. For complete obituary and condolences, go to cochranewagemann.com/obituaries.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 14, 2019
