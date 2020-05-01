Robert Starks passed away peacefully on 04/24/2020. He was a resident of Citrus Heights for many decades and lived in the house that he built himself. He was 95 years old and was born and raised in Evansville, Indiana, one of nine children. He married Daisy Son and they had one daughter, Deborah. Robert worked at McClellan AFB for approximately 30 years and was an aircraft electrician. During the Vietnam war, he worked in southeast Asia during many TDY trips. He was in the Navy during WWII and was assigned to duty on a submarine tender ship, the USS Sperry. He had many interesting stories to tell about these times. After retiring from McClellan AFB, he enjoyed growing a garden. Hot peppers and tomatoes were his specialties, especially the tomatoes! Robert is survived by his daughter, Deborah, son-in-law Joe Christie, granddaughter Amy Hendrickson and great granddaughter Daisy Christie. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store