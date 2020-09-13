Robert Steven Tharratt, MD, MPVM, FACP, passed away in the comfort of his home with his family at his side on 8/20/20 after an intense battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Tina, his sons Kevin, Mikey, and Chris, his daughters-in-law Hannah and Victoria, his parents Robert and Marianne, his siblings Dan, Bill, and Susie, his sister-in-law Patrizia, his brother-in-law Grady, and his sister-in-law Eileen. Steve has also touched the lives of countless friends and Scouts with his guidance and mentorship. He will be remembered for his integrity, devotion to family, service, and exemplary leadership skills. A longtime resident of the Sacramento area, Steve graduated from Cordova High, received a BS in Biomedical Science from UC Riverside, an MD from UCLA, and an MPVM from UC Davis. He completed fellowships in Pulmonary Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, and Clinical Toxicology. Steve was board certified in Internal Medicine, Emergency Medicine, Pulmonary Disease, Critical Care, Medical Toxicology, and Emergency Medical Systems. In addition to 25 years as a Professor of Medicine and Anesthesiology at UC Davis, Steve held several leadership roles at the local, state, and national levels that focused on emergency preparedness, public safety, and pre-hospital medical care. He worked closely with the Sacramento Fire Department Hazardous Materials Response Team, was Medical Director of the Sacramento County Emergency Medical Services, and as a member of the FEMA USAR Team was deployed to assist with rescue efforts in New York following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. As Director of the CA Emergency Medical Services Authority he was a powerful advocate for developing and implementing EMS systems, setting standards for training and scope of practice of EMS personnel, and coordinating the state's medical response to major disasters. Steve was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal in 2010 for his visionary service to California. As the Statewide Medical Director for California Correctional Health Care Services, Steve worked tirelessly to improve health care for the incarcerated through systemwide reforms that met the constitutional mandate. As an Eagle Scout and lifetime Scouter, Steve served as an assistant scoutmaster for Troop 454, mentoring his sons and other youth toward Eagle Scout rank and merit badge completions. He was an avid reader, a fan of Looney Tunes, Calvin and Hobbes, Peanuts, and The Far Side, and was an accomplished World of Warcraft player with over 1,200 virtual pets. He was devoted to his family and always found time to enjoy travel, great wine, and spirited conversations. Donations to honor Steve may be made to The Boy Scouts of America James E. West Fellowship Award. Mail checks to: Golden Empire Council, P. O. Box 13558, Sacramento, CA 95853-3558. Reference Steve Tharratt, James E. West in the memo line.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store