Born October 27, 1937 in Eureka, CA and grew up in Elk Grove, CA. Passed away with family by his side on August 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife Sandra Fernandez, son Robert (Silke), daughter Sarah (Charlie), brother Tom, sisters Rita & Rebecca and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Mike. He was a kind hearted and gentle soul and he was always there for his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on October 10, 2019 at St John's Lutheran Church 1701 L St Sacramento CA at 11am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019