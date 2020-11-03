1/1
Robert T. Montes
October 22, 2020
Sacramento, California - Bob Montes, 87, born in Stockton, CA, a long time Sac resident, passed away at home with family by his side. Bob is survived by his loving wife Lupe, son Mario (Becky), grandson, Vincent (Amber), great grandsons Anthony and Raymond and stepchildren Mando and Alicia (Manuel). Bob was very devoted to his wife and family. Bob had a long career in the automotive industry from journeyman to educator. He earned a BA and teaching credential from Sac State; became a successful and respected educator and Dept. head at Sacramento City District's Skills Center's automotive program.
Bob enjoyed gatherings with family, friends, visits to casinos and wine tasting, but especially tinkering with classic cars. Bob's kind, friendly and caring spirit will be deeply missed. Funeral services at St Mary's Cemetery will be on Nov 4 (9-10am, invited guests) graveside burial at 11.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Funeral service
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St Mary's Cemetery
NOV
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St Mary's Cemetery
