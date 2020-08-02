In loving memory of Robert Thomas Bennett. Robert, 64yo, was unexpectantly found passed away on July 28, 2020 in his home in his hometown of Sacramento, CA. Robert was loved and befriended by many people. He was a graduate of Sacramento High School and Sacramento City College. He was a military veteran of the US Navy. Thereafter, he worked and retired from the State of California after 25 years of service. He had many passions including Oak Park Little League and his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his mother- Ms. Rosa Lee Bennett, 2 brothers- Ronald Bennett and Aldolphus Bennett, Jr., sister- Alfaretta Bennett, 2 daughters- Talynua Bennett Jones and Sonya Bennett Jasper, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceeded in death by his father- Aldolphus Bennett, Sr. and brother- John Bennett, Sr. He will be missed by all that loved and knew him. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Morgan Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento CA 95817 Family hour: 3-4 PM, Friends and Family hours: 4-6 PM Celebration in his memory will follow in the future.



