A United States Air Force Command Pilot and Squadron Deputy Commander, Robert (Bob) retired out of McClellan AFB in 1982 after more than 34 years of active duty. He began his career in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Alabama at the end of World War II. Bob then attended the University of Clemson, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree before re-enlisting in the USAF as a Second Lieutenant, rising to the rank of Colonel before retiring. During his thirty-plus years with the Air Force, Bob saw action in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, accumulating a staggering array of medals, including a Distinguished Flying Cross for "heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in an aerial flight," (6) Air Medals, (2) Air Force Commendation Medals and the Meritorious Service medal among others. He also worked closely with NASA in 1975 on the Apollo-Soyuz Mission. During retirement, Bob developed a green thumb, and his yard was often the talk of the neighborhood, along with his numerous rose bushes. Bob died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by family, on the morning of August 10, 2019 after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer and Pneumonia. Bob was born in Central, Pickens County, South Carolina to William, a barber and Edna, a homemaker. He was affectionately called "Squeak" throughout his life by both his parents and siblings, Ruth, William, Jane, Edna, and Frank, all of whom preceded him in death. In 1958, Robert met and married a beautiful English lass, the former Sheila Joan Marion Spence, a United Airlines flight attendant, and together they raised four children (and numerous dogs). He is survived by Sheila, his wife of 61 years, his four adult children, Robert Jr. (Rob), Marion (Missy), Michael and Jill, and his five grandchildren, Reid, Chloe, Sara, Sydney and Sheila. A private military honors service will take place in Dixon at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on Thursday, September 5th, 2019. After the service, family and friends are invited to celebrate Bob's life at Prairie City Landing, 645 Willard Drive, Folsom starting at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude's Children Hospital or in Bob's honor would be most appreciated.

