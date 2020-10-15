1/1
Robert Vanderveen
1931 - 2020
Robert Vanderveen
April 24, 1931 - October 7, 2020
Ramona, California - Robert Samuel Vanderveen, 89, died peacefully in his sleep on October 7, 2020. Born in Greenville, OH on April 24, 1931, Robert served his country proudly as a US Seagoing Marine aboard both the USS Valley Forge and the USS Princeton. He married Barbara Marie Soares on November 23, 1952, and is survived by their four children, Susan Vanderveen, Sandra Vanderveen Sked, Robert S. Vanderveen, Jr., and Sheila Vanderveen, and by his grandchildren Samantha and Jason Carruthers, and Theodore Leker. He is also survived by his brother, Col. James R. Vanderveen, (ret.), sisters Judy Cannedy, and Wilma Perino as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
Services will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento, CA, on Wed, Oct 21, 2020.Viewing will be from 1pm-3pm. Military graveside services will begin at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association @act.alz.org.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Viewing
01:00 - 03:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
OCT
21
Graveside service
03:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
