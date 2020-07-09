1/1
Robert Vernon Banks
Robert Vernon Banks,"Bob" to those who loved him most, left this temporal life June 29, 2020, in his home in Roseville, California, with his devoted wife, Phyllis Yvonne at his bedside. Bob joined the United States Air Force, serving with distinction and valor in Viet Nam, Thailand and Stateside, retiring in 1980 in Sacramento, California. Warm and engaging, Bob loved cooking, bowling, and Ohio State "Buckeye" Football, the state from which he hailed. In 1998, Bob retired as a Manager for the Department of Defense and devoted his time to his church, his family, bowling and pursing his greatest love of allthe Lord Jesus Christ. Bob is survived by his wife Phyllis Banks; his sisters, Sylvia Kendrick and Bettye Willis; his brother-in-law, William Fields; his son, Darryl Banks; his daughters, Kerri Banks-Henegan, Doreen Banks, Andrea Banks, Shelli and Ed Pritchard, Rashawn Olbrich, Tiffiny Williams Rogel, Krista Figures, Allie Figures and Kathleen Richardson. He leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to unprecedented COVID restrictions, we encourage all to pay their respects at the Morgan Jones Funeral Home at a public viewing, July 8th, 4pm-7pm at 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817. Please forward all flowers and donations to the DAV, Disabled American Veterans, Bob's favorite charity.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
