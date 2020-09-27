Robert Lee Vinson Sr. (VIP), age 76, peacefully passed away on September 15, 2020 at his home in Sacramento, CA. He was born May 05, 1944, in Cooleemee, N.C. He graduated from Grant High School in 1962 and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1964. He was involved in the Vietnam War, serving in Southeast Asia. Following his discharge, he settled in Baltimore, Maryland where he met is wife Carol Vinson. In 1978 Carol and Robert returned to Sacramento, CA. In 1988, Robert and Carol opened Vinson's Care Homes for individuals with special needs, located in North Highlands CA. He enjoyed music, playing dominoes, cards, lottery tickets and helping anyone in need. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Carol; daughters, Marian,Michelle, NaTasha; son, Robert Jr.; brothers, Roosevelt (Betsy), John, James "Ed" (Reba), Earl, Karl (Sharon); 10 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents James "Hun" and Janie Ann Vinson; four sisters, Ola Bell, Mable, Luvina, Diane; two brothers, Gypsy, Melvin. Visitation will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 10:00 1:00pm, at Sunset Lawn and Services will be Friday, October 2, 2020 10:00 am, at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes, 4701 Marysville Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95838. With aching hearts and our hands raised we thank God for sharing "Robert" with us. "I've lived a good life, when the Man upstairs calls me home, I will ask no questions" Solid!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store