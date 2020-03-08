Robert (Bob) Watson, 87, passed away peacefully Feb. 25, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Therese (Terry) Watson, his son and three daughters, eight grandchildren, a great-grandson, and many friends. Born and raised in Harvey, IL, son of Arthur and Jean Watson, he was a longtime resident of Fair Oaks and worked at the Port of Sacramento. A lifelong fitness enthusiast, he played tennis into his 80's. He loved playing with his kids and grandkids, walking, and traveling, and visited many parts of the world on business and on vacation with his dear wife. The funeral service will be Saturday, March 14 at St. Mel's Catholic Church in Fair Oaks at 11am, with a memorial afterward.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 8, 2020