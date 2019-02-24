Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Wayne ; ";Bob" Freeman. View Sign

February 5, 2019 Robert Wayne Freeman "Bob", 62, a longtime resident of Folsom, CA passed away February 5, 2019 with his family and friends by his side. He was born in Aurora, CO in 1956. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Hazel Freeman. He is survived by his beloved love of 30 years, Suzanne Tackett; son, Zacary Freeman; granddaughter, Skylar; daughter, Autumn Workman; grandson, Ezra; brothers, Bill, Rich and Randy Freeman. He is also survived by many aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Bob graduated in 1974 from Fairfield High School. He spent the next 30 years in the Auto-motive Industry, retiring as a Sales Manager and then proceeded on into the Insurance Industry for many years. Bob enjoyed golfing, bowling, working in the yard, watching his favorite football team, the Denver Broncos and spending quality time with his family and friends. Bob's integrity, friendship, witty sense of humor and ability to make others laugh will truly be missed by all. Memorial Services will be held on March 8, 2019, 11:00 at Lakeside Church, 745 Oak Ave. Pkwy., Folsom, CA. A celebration of life will follow immediately afterward at the Empire Ranch Golf Course, Folsom, CA. Both are open to all.

