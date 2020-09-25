Robert Wayne Russell, "Bob", age 76, of Stockton, passed into eternal life on Thursday, September 17th, 2020. He was born in Oakland to Grace (ne' Riddle) and Wayne Russell. He was a graduate of Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo class of 1961 and served in the Air Force from 1963 to 1967. Bob settled in Stockton and started a family while attending Delta College as a music major. He was a furniture salesman and worked at Breuners for most of his career. In retirement Bob was an active volunteer at Western Farm Workers Association and a member of First Baptist Church. His talents included playing music and singing, serving as the song leader for Bible Baptist Church in the early 1970's. Bob enjoyed baseball (Go A's!), caring for his pets, a good cup of coffee and rousing conversation with family and friends. Bob loved the Lord Jesus and was steadfast in his faith. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Grace Russell. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara L. (ne' Butt); daughter Kelly L. Smith (Jerry); daughter Melissa A. Pierce (Brandon); son Robert W. Russell II (Michele); son Daniel J. Russell (Cyndi); brother Steven Russell (Suzanne); sister Chrisand "Sandy" Russell and Franna Lusson; 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends. Due to COVID-19 memorial services will be limited to immediate family, burial to be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. The family would like to express thanks for the care provided by Community Hospice.



