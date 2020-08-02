Robert Williams

Robert David "Bob" Williams, 68, of Jacksonville, FL passed away on July11, 2020, after complications from pancreatic surgery. He was born February 27, 1952, in Sacramento, CA, to Grant and June Williams. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Shannon; daughter Alisa (John); mother-in-law Nancy; grandsons Matthew and Daniel; siblings Karolinn (Joe), Ric (Karen) and Mike (Mary) and their families. He graduated from Encina High School and received an AA degree from American River College majoring in Wildlife Management. After working for the California Fish and Game he joined the U. S. Navy in 1981. While in the Navy, he served as an Avionics Technician on P-3 Orions and ended his career as an Electronics Instructor. After retiring in 2002 with the rank of Petty Officer, First Class, he went to work for Logistics Services, International. He served as a Senior Instructional Designer for LSI retiring in 2014. Bob was a lifelong learner particularly when it came to History. He spent many hours woodworking making matchstick figures for his grandsons. He will best be remembered for his sense of humor and love of family. He will be inurned at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. At his request, no services will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store