Dr. Robert (Bob) Zeff, prominent physician, Judaic scholar, and community leader, has passed away at age 95. He was a loving parent of 5 children, 14 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. His youngest son and dear wife predeceased him. Memorial gifts can be made to the Dr. Robert and Minnie Zeff Memorial Fund: KOH Library and Cultural Center, 2300 Sierra Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95825. Service at Mosaic Law Congregation, June 5, 2019 at 2PM, followed by internment at Home of Peace Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 5, 2019