Our dear Aunt Roberta Alice McDonald Summy passed away on May 15,2019 at her home in Henderson, Nevada at the age of 99. She was born in Yale, Oklahoma on Dec. 29,1919 to Bert Elmer and Ora Ann House McDonald. She was preceeded in death by her parents,her beloved husband of 71 years, Raymond G. Summy, sisters Geneva Palmer, Maxine Anderson,and Dorothy Bryan Welch. She is survived by sister,Nadine Lolmaugh and nieces Jean Guiffreda, Joan Lolmaugh,Joline Olson, Janice Prater, Judy Yorston and great nieces and nephews. Roberta and Ray were married Oct. 4,1940 before he was called to serve as a pilot in World War II. During Colonel Summy's Air Force service they were stationed in Newfoundland, New York, Florida and Germany. Roberta lived in Sacramento during Ray's last tour in Vietnam. After his retirement they settled in Sacramento and spent many happy years golfing, socializing and traveling with several of their retired military friends from all over the country. 2000 saw them moving to Henderson to be near Nadine and her family. Ray and Roberta continued enjoying their golf games but found taking a chance of winning at Bingo was also rewarding. A celebration of her life was held on May 24,2019 at Palm Mortuary in Henderson. She will be interred with Ray at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada. Although death separated them for several years, they are now together forever.

