Roberta "Bobbie" Wiesner was born on December 12, 1938. She was raised in Palo Alto, California. After she graduated from Colorado College, Bobbie returned to the Bay Area, married Donald Watson in 1961 and they had four daughters. After a divorce while she lived in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Bobbie met and married Donald Wiesner. They were married for 37 years. Bobbie and Don operated a bed and breakfast at Friday Harbor on San Juan Island prior to moving to Sacramento to spend more time with family. They lived in Gold River California for 17 years. Bobbie was active with the Gold River Villagers, the Pioneer Village board, water color painting, mahjongg, and her book groups. She and Don spent many summers organizing family reunions. She was the heart of the family and felt that getting people together was so important. After her cancer diagnosis, friends and family gathered on February 23rd for the Celebration of her life. Bobbie passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband Donald, sister Clare Diess, brother Peter Browne, (brother Tom Browne deceased), daughters Lisa Dobeck, Nancy Jobst, Julie Watson, and Erin Ebert, and stepsons Brad, Steve, Scott, and Tim Wiesner. Bobbie's grace and strength were a marvel to all who were fortunate enough to know her.

