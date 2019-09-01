Roberta Cassells (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Cassells.
Service Information
Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
8201 Greenback Ln
Fair Oaks, CA
95628
(916)-969-1251
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
8201 Greenback Ln
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
8201 Greenback Ln
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Roberta Cassells, age 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Roberta is survived by her four children: Keith Cassells, Dawne Cassells-Ellison, Monique Cassells, and Anthony Cassells, and two grandchildren; Carmen Cassells and Meika Ellison; and several great grand children. Her Viewing will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA 95628. Funeral services will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., also at Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary. See full obituary at http://www.mountvernonmemorialpark.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details