Roberta Cassells, age 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Roberta is survived by her four children: Keith Cassells, Dawne Cassells-Ellison, Monique Cassells, and Anthony Cassells, and two grandchildren; Carmen Cassells and Meika Ellison; and several great grand children. Her Viewing will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA 95628. Funeral services will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., also at Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary. See full obituary at http://www.mountvernonmemorialpark.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 1, 2019