Roberta started her journey to the other side on April 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Galt, California on March 8, 1933, to the late Louie & Irene (Blue-McKean) Daniels and was preceded in death by her older sister Diane Ollila and brother Alvin Daniels Sr. As fate would have it, three days after Roberta began her journey her younger sister Evelyn Olvera would join her. She is survived by daughter Darlene, grandchildren Marcus, Joseph and Kateri, great-grandchildren Noah, Jonah and Selah, and brother Leland Daniels. She was a proud Miwok tribal Elder of Wilton Rancheria. She was a strong independent woman who was loved and respected by all who crossed her path. Her loud contagious laugh would bring a smile to your face and you would know you had met a friend, especially when she would greet you with "hey babe". She worked hard all her life to make a good home for herself and daughter Darlene, and later her grandchildren. She loved watching her favorite sports team the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Redskins. As a self-proclaimed sportscaster, she could tell you statistics on just about any athlete in any sport. In her day she was an avid pool player and had the trophies that attested to her skills. She was a good woman loved by all and will be greatly missed. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church located on 5961 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento. Graveside Services to follow at Hicksville Cemetery, 10035 Arno Road in Galt. After she is sung and danced home, a reception will take place at Monsignor Kavanagh Community Center on 5905 Franklin Blvd. The family requests that you bring your favorite dish to share with others and enjoy some of her favorites that will be served.

